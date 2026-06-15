American Experience, George H.W. Bush

PBS Western Reserve (WNEO 45.1 / WEAO 49.1):

Fridays, June 19 & 26, at 9 PM

Saturdays, June 20 & 27, at 2 AM

Fusion (WNEO 45.2 / WEAO 49.2):

Mondays, June 29 & July 6, at 8 PM

The two-part documentary chronicles the life and presidency of the 41st U.S. President. It explores his journey from a decorated World War II combat pilot and Texas oilman to his decades in public service, ending with his presidency and political legacy.

When George. H.W. Bush left the Oval Office in 1992, rejected after one tumultuous presidential term, his 30-year career in public service came to an abrupt and unexpected end. Despite soaring approval ratings following military victory in the Persian Gulf, his years as president after the war were marked by almost unrelieved decline. A sluggish economy and an earlier decision to raise taxes, despite an explicit campaign oath, led to his defeat. By the end of his term many observers dismissed him as an artifact of an irrelevant Cold War past.

George H.W. Bush presents the first in-depth assessment of the 41st president of the United States, drawing upon unparalleled access to figures in Bush's private and public life, to reveal Bush as a pivotal player during a critical moment in American and world history and in a powerful political dynasty. Bush's personal letters, and interviews with his closest advisors and prominent critics inform the film, including First Lady Barbara Bush, Condoleezza Rice, Colin Powell, Mikhail Gorbachev, and more.

Stream AMERICAN EXPERIENCE.