Nova, Ancient Desert Death Trap

PBS Western Reserve (WNEO 45.1 / WEAO 49.1):

Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 9 PM

Thursday, Oct. 23, at 2 AM

Across the Arabian Desert lie colossal, enigmatic structures, some stretching for miles, visible only from the sky. Rediscovered a century ago and once believed to be defensive or ritualistic in nature, new technology is finally uncovering their true purpose and the secrets of the Stone Age people who engineered them. What were these immense, sophisticated constructions used for? Join scientists as they unearth groundbreaking clues, including evidence of a previously unknown culture and their astonishing methods for survival, revealing a monumental story etched into the very stones of the desert.

